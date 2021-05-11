Woman killed in Harties accident had been reported missing – police

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The woman whose body was recovered from a car at Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday had been reported missing by her husband, North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said on Tuesday.

According to Myburgh, Phopolo Josina Matsepa was last seen on Friday morning 7 May leaving her Centurion home. When she did not return, her husband reported her missing to the Lyttleton police station in Centurion on Saturday morning.

“A number of eyewitnesses told us about a car they had seen submerged in the dam between the wall and the snake park,” Myburgh.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the body of the 39-year-old woman was recovered from her car, which was found semi-submerged in Hartbeespoort Dam.

The SRU (Strategic Response and Rescue Unit) launched its rescue boat accompanied by NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers. On arrival they free dived into the water.

She was taken to shore where she was declared dead by HEMS paramedics.

After children’s toys were found in the vehicle, there were fears children may have been in the vehicle and a search commenced for any remaining persons.

However, the search was stopped after her husband confirmed all the children were safe and she had been alone in the car, Myburgh said.

The cause of the accident or when the incident happened is yet to be established.

Police have opened an inquest docket.