WATCH: Huge blaze on N3 after deadly crash between bus and truck

Neo Thale

It has been reported on Monday, just after 6pm, that four people had been declared dead in the aftermath.

An accident on the N3 highway in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands, involving a bus, tanker and other vehicles, has resulted in the deaths of four people, at least 44 people injured and a huge fire.

eNCA reported on Monday, just after 6pm, that four people had been declared dead in the aftermath.

Earlier on Monday, at about 5pm, Netcare 911 said other cars were involved in the accident, leaving four people critically injured and 44 with minor injuries.

“N3 remains blocked at this hour as firefighters douse the flames,” etv News journalist Graeme Raubenheimer reported on Twitter.

KZN – N3 Route (Update): #BusFire #TankerFire north of Mooi River – FULL CLOSURE now in place pic.twitter.com/7k0Q4Jb20g — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) May 10, 2021

