Woman dead as car found in Hartbeespoort Dam

Citizen reporter

The cause of the accident or when the incident happened is yet to be established.

The body of a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng was recovered on Saturday after her car was found semi-submerged in Hartbeespoort Dam.

According to Arthur Crewe of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Hartbeespoort Dam duty crew were activated after several eye witnesses reported an incident which took place between the dam wall and the snake park.

The SRU (Strategic Response and Rescue Unit) launched its rescue boat accompanied by NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers. On arrival they free dived into the water.

The body of a woman was recovered from the vehicle and taken to shore where she was declared dead by HEMS paramedics.

ALSO READ: Police save woman trying to jump off Hartbeespoort Dam wall

After children’s toys were found in the vehicle, there were fears that children may have been in the vehicle and a search commenced for any remaining persons.

However, it was discovered the woman had been alone in the vehicle, said the NSRI.

The cause of the accident or when the incident happened is yet to be established.

Police have opened an inquest docket.