Child among four dead after fatal KZN crash 

Nica Richards

The crash took place on the N11, 20km from Ladysmith, towards Newcastle, KZN emergency services said on Sunday morning.

Four people have died in a fatal car accident involving three vehicles in the KwaZulu-Natal region.

The crash took place on the N11, 20km from Ladysmith, towards Newcastle, KZN emergency services said on Sunday morning.

There has been a serious crash on the N11, 20km from Ladysmith towards Newcastle. 3 vehicles were inv. In the crash. Sadly 4 people have sustained fatal injuries inthiscrash. Paramedics have treated 6 patients at the scene — KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) April 25, 2021

ALSO READ: Long weekend travellers stuck in De Hoek plaza traffic

Paramedics said they treated six patients at the scene.

According to Arrive Alive, one male, two females and one child were believed to have been the victims.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.