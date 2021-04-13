WATCH: Car rolls into sea in Hermanus harbour

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

According to reports, the tourist lost his laptop and cameras.

A US tourist was unlucky to witness his belongings destroyed after his car rolled down a slope and sank into the Hermanus harbour in the Western Cape last week.

Footage shared on social media by Neptune’s Divers and Cruises shows the man parking his car and walking up the stairs towards what seems like an office building.

Just as he is out of sight, the white Hyundai i10 slowly rolls towards the edge and ends up in the sea.

While the tourist was safe and the car recovered from the water, nothing that was in it seems to have survived the ordeal.

Watch the videos below: