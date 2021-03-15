Truck accident and oil spill leads to heavy Joburg traffic

Johannesburg motorists were stuck in heavy traffic on Monday morning after a truck accident on the N1 South just before Gordon Road.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, a truck accident resulted in an oil spill on the road.

Two left lanes were closed as a result, leading to heavy traffic.

While the scene has now been cleared, the lanes remain closed.

No injuries were reported.



In Limpopo, two trucks were involved in a collision on the R101 next to the Percyfive turn in Mokopane on Monday. The road has been temporarily closed as a result.

The Limpopo department of transport and community safety has advised motorists traveling between Polokwane and Mokopane to use the N1 to avoid the road closure.

While there were no fatalities reported, the two trucks have blocked the road.

