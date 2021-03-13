Accidents 13.3.2021 07:18 pm

PICS: SUV disappears into sneaky sinkhole in George 

CNS reporter
The Toyota Fortuner being removed from a sinkhole. Photo: Supplied

The incident took place near an area where officials were working to repair a burst water pipe that occurred earlier on Saturday morning.

No injuries were sustained after a Toyota Fortuner was submerged in a sink hole in the Genevafontein area on Saturday morning.

Speculation that the driver had ignored traffic cones in the road has not been confirmed, George Herald reports.

The SUV, barely visible, after getting caught in a sinkhole. Photo: Supplied

According to municipal communications officer Athane Scholtz, the incident took place near an area where officials were working to repair a water pipe burst that occurred earlier on Saturday morning.

Photo: Supplied

She said the incident delayed the repairs.

“Water supply may be affected. Request for all residents to use water sparingly. Update on repairs will follow.”

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident, and the father and his son managed to safely escape from the vehicle before the road gave way.

The vehicle has since been removed from the sink hole.

Photo: Supplied

Pojie said no criminal charges will be investigated.

This article was republished with permission from Caxton publication George Herald

