Student helps out after witnessing fatal motorbike accident

Accidents 2 hours ago

His daughter touched his face and cried ‘daddy, daddy’, recalls traumatised the good Samaritan.

Marizka Coetzer
10 Mar 2021
08:27:51 AM
Student helps out after witnessing fatal motorbike accident

A student helps out after witnessing fatal motorbike accident Picture: iStock/ Osobystist

In a violent country like South Africa, with its horrendous murder and car accident rates, death can be just around the corner and confront you when you least expect it. And, even if you’re not a victim – if you’re a survivor or a witness – experiencing death first hand is a traumatic experience. This is what a Centurion PhD student realised last weekend, when he witnessed a fatal motor cycle accident. He was on his way back from a Sunday morning hike with friends on the R513 road when he noticed a group of bikers. Suddenly, one of them...

