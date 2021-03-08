Emergency services sound warning over number of serious road crashes in Pretoria

Local paramedics have urged the public to be more responsible on the roads after a number of crashes were reported in Pretoria in the past few days.

Commenting on some of the road crashes, Best Care ambulance spokesperson Xander Loubser said motorists needed to be responsible more on the roads.

“A truck and a vehicle collided head-on in Van der Hoff Street, Hercules, on Saturday night. The driver of the car sustained fractures in his arm and was treated on the scene before being transported to hospital,” he said.

There was another accident on the Mabopane highway on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Mom distraught at photos of dead daughter at crash scene

“A family of three were involved after the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in lost control. All the three suffered minor injuries,” he said.

Loubser said a woman was killed in another accident in the west of Pretoria on Friday evening.

“The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. A woman (passenger) passed away and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” he said.

There was a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie.

The driver and passenger in the bakkie sustained serious injuries.

ALSO READ: Eight killed, four injured in three crashes in Mpumalanga

Ambu-Link Emergency medical service spokesperson Albert Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen said a Putco bus and a vehicle were also involved in a crash at the weekend in the west but no injuries were reported, as emergency services noted a rise in trauma cases.

“I want to remind the public that Covid-19 still exists. It seems like there are people who are irresponsible drinkers hence there has been a lot of trauma cases. Drinking and driving is also a problem as well,” Loubser said.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.