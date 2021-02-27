Trail runner found dead after plunging down Table Mountain

A trail runner, who slipped and fell on Table Mountain, was found dead.

He had plunged at least 60m after slipping off the path, close to Kloof Ridge.

Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape said an emergency helicopter assisted in the search for the runner.

When the runner was found, a paramedic was lowered by a helicopter to check on his condition – but, sadly, the 48-year-old was dead.

The body was taken to the police’s forensic services for an inquest.

Earlier this week, the body of a missing woman was found on the mountain.

Missing surfskier’s body found adrift at sea in Cape Town

In another incident in the province, the body of a surfskier was found adrift, offshore of Cape Town, after he was reported to be overdue from a paddle on the Atlantic Seaboard.

National Surf Rescue Institute (NSRI) Bakoven deputy station commander David Rosenberg said the alarm was raised at 18:50 on Friday and a massive search was launched.

The search for the 46-year-old Scottish national, who had lived in South Africa for some time, carried on until at least midnight.

The search resumed at first light and the man was found drifting west of Bantry Point, still strapped to his surfski, by a Skymed helicopter.

Emergency Medical Service divers were deployed into the water by the rescue helicopter, and the surfskier was taken to shore by a sea rescue craft.

The NSRI extended its condolences to the surfskier’s family.

“Police have opened an inquest docket. No foul play is suspected and all indications are that this was a tragic accident at sea,” Rosenberg said.

