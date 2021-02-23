Limpopo man snatched by crocodile while fishing

An unemployed man who earned a living through working piece-jobs and fishing met his untimely death, after being dragged into the Tshino-Hamangilasi dam in the Vuwani area by a crocodile earlier this month.

The incident has left his eight children without a provider.

Isaac Makhado, 47, went fishing in the dam as he usually did.

Little did he know it would be the last time as it is believed Isaac had been killed by a crocodile after his body was discovered. His older brother, Ntsieni Makhado said they were informed by a passerby who witnessed Isaac’s struggle with the animal, and they subsequently went to investigate.

Ntsieni said he and the son of the deceased, Vuledzani Mabulela went into the dam without waiting for police divers to arrive, in an effort to try to save Isaac from the crocodile, and scare off the animal, but it was too late.

“The incident has robbed us of a family member who used to earn a living through piece-jobs and fishing, someone who put food on the table for his family,” said Ntsieni Makhado.

He said they are consoled because they able to retrieve his body, although he was already dead, they would give him a dignified funeral.

Vuledzani Mabulela, who is also a third-year student at the University of Venda said life will never be the same without his helpful father.

A petty headman (Vhakoma) in Tshino-Hamangilasi village, Makhishini Tshiruluvhela said they were saddened by the incident, as one death is too many.

“We want to warn community members to stay away from the dam, as there are many crocodiles,” he said.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident and said police in Vuwani have opened an inquest.

He said people should refrain from swimming and fishing in the dam or rivers as, during the rainy season, crocodiles are found in the Nandoni dam.

