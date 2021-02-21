Accidents 21.2.2021 07:41 am

Busy day at Durban north beaches after two near drownings

Citizen reporter
Busy day at Durban north beaches after two near drownings

A father and son almost drowned at uMdloti beach in Durban north on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Two incidents at uMhlanga and uMdloti beaches north of Durban saw bathers getting into unexpected difficulties while swimming.

Two separate near drowning incidents took place in Durban on Saturday afternoon, almost claiming the lives of three people, including a young child. 

At the uMhlanga Lagoon beach north of Durban, a 24-year woman swimming at an unprotected beach got into some difficulty. 

The beach at uMhlanga Lagoon on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Twitter@_ArriveAlive

Netcare911 was contacted, while a member of the public saw the woman struggling to stay afloat.

The Good Samaritan swam out to assist her just after she was submerged in the backline of the beach, and safely brought her to shore. 

eThekwini lifeguards and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to the scene. 

Photo: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

The woman was then assessed and taken to hospital for symptoms of a non-fatal drowning. 

On the same day, this time at uMdloti beach north of Durban, Netcare911 responded to a father and his young son getting pulled into the water by “a freak wave”. 

The 35-year-old man and his 5-year-old son were reported to be battling to stay afloat, but again, members of the public intervened and swam out to assist them. 

Lifeguards, Durban metro police and the NSRI once again responded to the scene. 

Emergency services at uMdloti beach. Photo: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

The father and his son were assessed and transported to hospital for symptoms of a non-fatal drowning. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man scammed out of R60K in Durban North car fraud case 20.8.2020
Local fisherman loses consciousness in water and drowns at Umkomaas Beach 18.7.2020
IN PICS: Durban North road collapses for the fourth time in 18 months 15.7.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition