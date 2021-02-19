20 pupils and staff rushed to hospital following bee attack at Pretoria school  

Bestcare and Ambu-Link emergency medical services were awarded certificates after assisting a group of school children and school workers who were attacked by a swarm of bees.

About 20 pupils and school staff were rushed to hospital after sustaining mild to severe reactions when a swarm of bees attacked them on Wednesday.

According to Xander Loubser of Bestcare emergency medical service, pupils and staff of Laerskool Generaal Nicolaas Smit were attacked by a swarm of bees after a gardener disturbed them while he was mowing the lawn.

“Bestcare tended to about 15 children who had been stung by the bees; some cases were mild and some more serious. Pupils with severe reactions were transported to various hospitals in the area,” Loubser said.

Ambu-Link emergency medical services also assisted, treating some learners with advanced medical care.

“We’re happy to report that no one succumbed to their injuries, and that everybody is doing much better now.”

Loubser urged people to be vigilant when entering wooded areas or areas of a garden that haven’t been maintained in a while.

“Many people were away for the holidays, causing for many gardens to have overgrown grass, trees and bushes. That, together with the rain, can cause unpredictable dangers,” he said.

Bestcare and Ambu-Link were honoured at the school with certificates to thank the emergency personnel for their bravery and assistance.

“Thanks to our team for managing this mass casualty very well. We pray for a speedy recovery to those involved,” Loubser concluded.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

