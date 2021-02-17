Refuse removal worker’s arm crushed in truck’s hydraulic paddle

A municipal worker was seriously injured when his arm got caught in a hydraulic paddle on Tuesday morning, in Faerie Glen, Tshwane.

Around 8.22am, Netcare 911 emergency service responded to an injury call-out on Garsfontein Road in Mooikloof Glen, said spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“On arrival, medics found an adult male refuse removal worker had sustained serious injuries after his left arm got stuck in the hydraulic paddle of a garbage truck as it was closing.”

He said the worker was stabilised on the scene while the Tshwane fire and rescue services used hydraulic tools to free his crushed arm.

“Due to the nature of the man’s injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the patient to a specialist facility,” Herbst said.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

