Seven killed in head-on collision in Sasolburg

A tax and truck collided on the R82 near Sasolburg in Free State. Picture ER24

One person was found in a critical condition while two others had sustained moderate injuries, say paramedics.

At least seven people were killed and three others injured following a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R82 Koppies Road in Sasolburg, Free State.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the taxi and the truck on the side of the road. They assessed the scene and found at least seven people from the taxi had died.

“Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

“Three other patients were tended to. One was found in a critical condition while two others had sustained moderate injuries. After treatment, the patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

