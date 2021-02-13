Accidents 13.2.2021 12:16 pm

Limpopo floods: More than 10 drown, seven missing

News24 Wire
A flooded section of forest near the Blyde River Canyon in Limpopo following heavy rains in the area after tropical storm Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on the weekend, 26 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A search operation was underway for the seven missing people, who were swept away by bursting rivers and streams.

Flooding in Limpopo has claimed the lives of 10 people and seven others are missing, according to police.

A search operation was underway for the seven missing people, who were swept away by bursting rivers and streams since the advent of tropical Cyclone Eloise that hit Mozambique in January, provincial spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“The deceased were aged between 8 and 73, with most of the victims being young boys,” he said.

“This morning (Saturday), we received a report that two more people were missing, bringing the number to seven. They include a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned at Ga-Mochemi village in the Senwabarwana area,” Ngoepe said.

He appealed to Limpopo residents to stay away from flooded bridges, rivers and streams.

“Police are worried by these incidents as there is an escalating trend throughout the province. We are therefore appealing to the public to avoid swimming in or crossing flooded rivers, streams and dams and avoid unnecessary walks when it is raining heavily. Parents are also warned and urged to take care of their children who walk to school, more especially as schools will be reopening on Monday.”

Areas in Vhembe, Waterberg, Sekhukhune and Capricorn districts were affected.

Following some sunshine and relief from rain over the past few days, the South African Weather Service said more disruptive rainfall was expected over the weekend in some parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

