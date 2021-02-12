Accidents 12.2.2021 08:38 am

WATCH: At least nine shops destroyed in Brakpan CBD fire

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
A fire broke through shops on Kitzinger street in Brakpan early this morning, 12 January 2021 destroying at least 9 shops in the process. Picture: Neil McCartney

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

At least nine shops have been destroyed in a fire on Kitzinger street in the Brakpan CBD on Friday morning.

According to SA emergency reports, part of the flats next to the shops also collapsed, leaving residents without a home.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed the incident and said the hotel near the shops also caught fire.

A fire broke through shops on Kitzinger street in Brakpan early this morning, 12 January 2021 destroying at least 9 shops in the process. Picture: Neil McCartney

Emergency services were attending to the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

This is a developing story 

