WATCH: At least nine shops destroyed in Brakpan CBD fire

At least nine shops have been destroyed in a fire on Kitzinger street in the Brakpan CBD on Friday morning.

According to SA emergency reports, part of the flats next to the shops also collapsed, leaving residents without a home.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed the incident and said the hotel near the shops also caught fire.

Emergency services were attending to the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

This is a developing story

