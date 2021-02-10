Accidents 10.2.2021 12:11 pm

Man found hanging from high-voltage cables along Rondebult railway line

Zaid Khumalo
Picture: Twitter/@AppSA

The body was handed over to the forensic pathologist for removal to an appropriate pathological facility.

An unidentified middle-aged man was found hanging along the Rondebult railway line.

A fire and rescue team from the Wadeville Fire Station responded to the scene. On arrival, the motionless body was still hanging on the 8.5m-high switch structure.

A team of seven rescuers successfully managed to recover the body using a ground ladder and ropes. The power supply had to be isolated for safety reasons before the recovery could commence.

It was alleged that the deceased was tampering with the live 3 000 volts power lines. The body was handed over to the forensic pathologist for removal to an appropriate pathological facility.

Investigations continue.

This article was republished from Alberton Record with permission 

