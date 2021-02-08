Seven dead, child missing after floods sweep car into Free State river

The bodies of six children and their driver have been retrieved after the car they were travelling in was swept into the river on a farm in the Free State on Sunday.

According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, police in Steynsrus received a complaint about a white Honda Ballade that had been swept away into the river at a farm.

In the vehicle was the driver, Tshokolo Hlongwane, 26, two men – Mohau Mokoena and Swartbooi Hlongwane – and seven children.

The two men and the driver had managed to escape, but the driver went back into the water to try and save the children but was also swept away by the water.

All seven children were swept away but only six bodies have since been retrieved. The body of the driver was also retrieved.

“It is so heartbreaking for any parent to lose a child in this manner. Our condolences goes to all these families who were affected by this tragedy,” said the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane.

In North West, eight people were killed, including a child, and several others left injured on Sunday night when a taxi went down an embankment outside Wolmaransstad.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the taxi on the side of the road, with several people scattered around it.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that eight people, including a boy, believed to be 3 years old, had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Several other patients were treated and transported by paramedics to nearby hospitals for further care.”

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert for continued rainfall across provinces.

A yellow (level 2) alert for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning, small hail and heavy downpours has been issued for Matatiele local municipality in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

“It could result in localised damage to property,” said the SAWS.

Johannesburg can expect cloudy weather in the morning and isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The same is expected in Vanderbijlpark, Mbombela, Polokwane and Mahikeng.

In the Free State, the SAWS expects the weather to be “partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts, but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy”.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

