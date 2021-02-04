Accidents 4.2.2021 06:14 pm

Man succumbs to injuries following aircraft crash in North West

Light aircraft crashed on a farm outside of Koster, North West - Picture: Twitter / @Bosbeer

The aircraft was found in a ‘smouldering wreckage’ upon arrival at the scene according to ER24.

One person was killed following a light aircraft crash on a farm outside of Koster in North West located on Thursday.

According to ER24, the aircraft was found in a “smouldering wreckage” upon arrival at the scene with paramedics discovery a body under the plane.

“ER24 paramedics and the Provincial Fire Services arrived on the scene at 11:52am to find the aircraft’s smouldering wreckage in a field.

“Medics and Fire personnel searched the area for any patients. After some time, medics found the body of a man under a part of the plane.

“Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead.”

The details surrounding the incident were unknown at this stage. Local authorities were present at the scene for further investigations.

Last month, the two doctors, a nurse, a paramedic and pilot lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in Bergville while en route to pick up a critically ill patient in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The patient was to be transported to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) collected evidence at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

