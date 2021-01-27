Accidents 27.1.2021 08:39 am

70 workers injured after truck transporting them overturns in Western Cape

Nica Richards
File image for illustration: iStock

It was speculated that at least 85 people were seated on the back of the truck. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

A truck overturning near Klapmuts on the R44 in the Western Cape has left at least 70 people injured. 

The crash took place on Wednesday morning. 

ER24 and metro services arrived at the scene to find the truck on the side of the R44.

Workers who were being transported on the back of the truck were scattered around the scene, ER24 reported. 

Upon assessment, it was found that at least 70 people sustained minor to moderate injuries. 

ALSO READ: Seven people killed in horror Harrismith crash

No fatalities were reported. 

ER24 communication officer Russel Meiring said all patients had since been transported to hospitals for further medical care. 

He said it was not yet known what led to the crash, and that there are not currently adverse weather conditions in the province. 

However, Meiring said an investigation into the crash has been launched, especially due to the number of workers on the back of the truck. 

He said it was speculated that at least 85 people were seated on the back of the truck.

Meiring added that the truck did not have to be speeding for an accident such as this to occur, due to instability from the high number of people on the back of the truck. 

“This is a contributing factor,” he said. 

