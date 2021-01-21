Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff

A mother has died and her young daughter feared dead after the car they were travelling in veered down the Voëlklip cliff near Herolds Bay, in George, on Thursday afternoon.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie told The Citizen that the 34-year-old woman was travelling with her two-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son when the accident occurred.

The son escaped with minor injuries after he jumped out of the car just before the car went down the cliff.

ALSO READ: Woman’s body recovered at Voëlklip

The body of the mother has already been retrieved.

Police divers, emergency services divers and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) divers were at the scene to search for the young girl.

A similar accident occurred in 2019, after a mother and her two children went over the cliff.

Pojie said the 2019 incident took place in the same area as the accident that happened on Thursday.

“We do not want to speculate what transpired. We will remain here while searching for the girl,” he said.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.