Accidents 14.1.2021 09:48 am

64-year-old man dies while driving on KZN highway

News24 Wire
64-year-old man dies while driving on KZN highway

Authorities at the scene where an elderly man believed to have suffered from a medical condition died while driving. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa/Facebook

The man’s VW Polo veered off the road and came to a stop in the centre median. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

A 64-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in the southbound lane of the R102 between the Phoenix intersection and the Trade Centre off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

A passing motorist contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at approximately 16:29, requesting assistance for the driver of a VW Polo whose vehicle had veered off the road and came to a stop in the centre median.

On arrival, the driver was assessed by paramedics from a private ambulance service. He showed no signs of life and was declared dead.

From information gathered from a witness, it was believed the driver had suffered a medical condition before his vehicle veered off its path of travel.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update

Business News Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition