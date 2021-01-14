64-year-old man dies while driving on KZN highway

A 64-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in the southbound lane of the R102 between the Phoenix intersection and the Trade Centre off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

A passing motorist contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at approximately 16:29, requesting assistance for the driver of a VW Polo whose vehicle had veered off the road and came to a stop in the centre median.

On arrival, the driver was assessed by paramedics from a private ambulance service. He showed no signs of life and was declared dead.

From information gathered from a witness, it was believed the driver had suffered a medical condition before his vehicle veered off its path of travel.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.