Accidents 14.1.2021 09:23 am

12-year-old boy drowns after trying to rescue his dog

Nikki Maharaj
12-year-old boy drowns after trying to rescue his dog

Emergency services are at the scene where a 12-year-old boy drowned after trying to rescue his dog in Breyten on 11 January. (Photo: Delta 1 Rescue Diving)

Three divers recovered the body within 40 seconds.

A 12-year-old boy drowned on 11 January in a trench which was allegedly left open by a contractor who was doing some work around Kwa-Zanele’s new Ext 6, in Breyten.

According to police, a group of boys were playing around the trench which was full of water due to recent heavy rains.

Sgt Thabo Mashegoane, spokesman for Breyten Police, said: “When the victim’s dog went into the trench, the boy took off his clothes and attempted to rescue his dog, but lost his footing, fell in and drowned.”

ALSO READ: Man drowns while swimming with brother in Richards Bay

Sgt Mashegoane added, Middelburg Police divers (Mpumalanga Inland Water Policing) were summoned to the scene.

According to Mr Andries Lee, one of the directors of Delta 1 Rescue Diving, they received the call around 12pm.

Mr Lee said: “We went to the construction site where pipes were being laid.”

Three divers recovered the body within 40 seconds.

This article was republished from Ridge Times with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
UPDATE: Boy, 7, dies after uMhlanga hotel drowning accident 23.12.2016
Two teenage boys drown after a severe storm 4.10.2016
UPDATE: Camp resort speaks out after boy, 15, drowned 3.10.2016


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update

Business News Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition