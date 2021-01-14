12-year-old boy drowns after trying to rescue his dog

A 12-year-old boy drowned on 11 January in a trench which was allegedly left open by a contractor who was doing some work around Kwa-Zanele’s new Ext 6, in Breyten.

According to police, a group of boys were playing around the trench which was full of water due to recent heavy rains.

Sgt Thabo Mashegoane, spokesman for Breyten Police, said: “When the victim’s dog went into the trench, the boy took off his clothes and attempted to rescue his dog, but lost his footing, fell in and drowned.”

Sgt Mashegoane added, Middelburg Police divers (Mpumalanga Inland Water Policing) were summoned to the scene.

According to Mr Andries Lee, one of the directors of Delta 1 Rescue Diving, they received the call around 12pm. Mr Lee said: “We went to the construction site where pipes were being laid.” Three divers recovered the body within 40 seconds. This article was republished from Ridge Times with permission

