Mother dies, baby in critical condition after car collision on busy KZN road

News24 Wire
The dad was lucky to escape with no injuries.

A Durban mother has died and her baby is in critical condition after a car rear-ended their broken down vehicle, paramedic services have said.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst on Tuesday said eyewitnesses alleged the vehicle, carrying the mom, baby and dad, broke down in the centre lane on the busy south bound lane to Umdloti.

“While they were getting out of the vehicle, with the mum carrying the baby, a vehicle from behind rear-ended the broken down vehicle and collided with the family.

“The child was ejected from the mum’s arms and landed approximately 20 metres away – the mum sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead.”

He said the dad was lucky to escape with no injuries.

“The child was intubated, placed on a ventilator, and transported to Lenmed eThekwini Hospital,” Herbst said.

Comment from Kwazulu-Natal police will be added once received.

