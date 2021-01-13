Accidents 13.1.2021 11:37 am

Two drown during baptism ceremony in Pretoria

Carli Koch
The police diving unit recovered two bodies from a spruit in Atteridgeville on Sunday 10 January. Photo: Supplied

Both bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Two men drowned in Moganwe spruit in Atteridgeville, Pretoria West, during an apparent baptism ceremony at the weekend.

Members of the Tshwane water police were called out to the scene around 14:00 on Sunday, after a man as well as a pastor had drowned.

“It is reported that the deceased were performing rituals when they drowned,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Two men drowned in a spruit in Pretoria West during a baptism ceremony on Sunday 10 January. Photo: Supplied

The deceased’s identities and ages could not yet be confirmed.

An inquest docket was opened by the Atteridgeville police.

According to preliminary reports, a church member allegedly slipped during the ceremony and went under water.

When the pastor reportedly tried to help, both drowned in the process.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

