Seven people killed in horror Harrismith crash

Seven people were killed in a collision between a truck, a minibus and an SUV on the N3 in Harrismith on Sunday evening.

It has been reported that one of the people who was involved in the crash is in a critical condition in hospital.

The SUV was found up against the barrier on the Johannesburg-bound side of the N3 and the minibus was found crushed under the front of a truck, in the veld on the Durban-bound side, said ER24’s Ross Campbell in a statement.

The accident brought traffic to a standstill but the SA Police Service (SAPS) Highway Patrol was on scene to control traffic as well as for investigation.

ALSO READ: Eight people dead following five car crash on N3 in Free State

Paramedics were on the scene at 7.20pm along with the Free State Emergency Management Services (EMS), Fire Department, Highway Patrol and the N3 Toll Concession road patrol.

“Two people were found deceased in the Pajero [SUV] and were declared on arrival by the Free State EMS. Five people in the Kombi [minibus], believed to be from one family, were found with fatal injuries and also declared dead on arrival by the Free State EMS. All the occupants were found entrapped in the vehicle.

“The only survivor from the Kombi, a 15-year-old boy, was also found trapped in the vehicle. It took teamwork from all the emergency services on-scene to help keep the truck from collapsing further while others helped extract the critically injured patient, said Campbell.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.