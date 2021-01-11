Rain and recklessness wreaks havoc on SA’s roads

At least 12 people died and many more injured in a series of accidents across the country this past weekend.

Motorists also have to deal with adverse weather conditions, with rainy spells in Gauteng, parts of the Free State, North West and in the Eastern Cape, presenting more challenges.

Weekend fatalities

On Sunday night, seven people were killed and one critically injured after a collision between a truck, a minibus and a an SUV in Harrismith.

Five people travelling in the minibus, believed to be members of one family, were declared dead at the scene. A 15-year-old boy in the minibus survived the crash but was critically injured,

In Limpopo, five people died and three were injured on Sunday afternoon, after the driver of a Toyota Corolla allegedly overtook another vehicle “recklessly”.

The actions of the driver resulted in the car colliding head-on with a truck on the N1 south, near Kranskop.

The truck then crashed into two other vehicles.

Adverse weather conditions

Rainy weather has resulted in widespread flooding, especially across Gauteng, which has been experiencing consistent rainfall since Sunday.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, in Centurion, Nellmapius Road was closed off due to flooding under the railway bridge.

On the N1 south in Johannesburg, there were reports of a multi-vehicle accident after the offramp from Louis Botha Avenue after a taxi crash, in which one person was killed and others injured.

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes to avoid major delays.

On the N12 at the Protea Glen exit, traffic was also reportedly heavily backed up.

In Pretoria on Rosslyn Road, traffic lights were out of order at Doreen Avenue, causing heavy traffic from the Mabopane highway.

On the M1 north in Johannesburg, reports emerged that a bus accident near Killarney Mall was causing heavy traffic from Braamfontein.

Rainfall is also causing issues on the Eastern Cape’s roads.

On Monday morning, reports have emerged that an SUV lost control on the Tina Bridge, resulting in the car hitting the rails along the bridge, before overturning.

All seven passengers were injured, some of which were children, but no deaths were reported.

Motorists were urged to avoid all distractions while driving, and to maintain a safe following distance. Make sure to take regular breaks, and pull into a garage if rainy conditions proved too challenging, or if visibility is dangerously limited.

