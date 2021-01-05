Accidents 5.1.2021 11:55 am

Harmony’s Kusasalethu miner killed in drilling accident

Shona Aylward
Mines are being allowed to re-opened by government.

Operations in the affected section have been suspended in the interim.

A miner was killed at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville on Friday, 18 December 2020.

Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer of Gold Mining Company Ltd, said in a statement that “Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (“Harmony” and/or “the Company”) regrets to advise that an employee was fatally injured that morning following a drilling incident.

Authorities and organised labour were immediately informed and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. Operations in the affected section have been suspended in the interim.

“The executives and management of Harmony extend their sincerest condolences to our colleagues’ family, friends and colleagues. The company will ensure that the necessary support is provided to the family in dealing with this tragedy.”

