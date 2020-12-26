Two killed, four injured in Gauteng collision

Two people sustained fatal injuries while four others sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision on the R28 in Westonaria on Friday night.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11:30pm, and found two people who had sustained fatal injuries.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene. Four others were found to have sustained serious injuries. They were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by ER24 and GPG.”

Three other patients were also found walking around at the scene, but they declined to be transported to hospital, said ER24.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

According to the Gauteng Traffic Police, the province recorded 16 road fatalities overnight.

