High road death toll in less traffic a ‘grave concern’

Accidents 49 seconds ago

With around 14 000 road deaths every year, SA is amongst the countries with the highest traffic death rate in the world.

Sipho Mabena
24 Dec 2020
05:05:23 AM
Motorists pass through Grasmare Toll Plaza south of Johannesburg, 23 December 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

With less traffic compared to the same period last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 690 road fatalities so far for the 2020 festive season is a grave cause for concern, the Justice Project SA (JPSA) has said. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula this week said the deaths had been recorded between 1 and 20 December, representing a decline of 5.7% from 732 in the same period last year, which he admitted was no reason to celebrate. The decline in six provinces, including Gauteng and the Western Cape, was a “dipstick” in the progress made towards achieving 20% reduction in road...

