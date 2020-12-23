Accidents 23.12.2020 06:13 pm

Man killed in Lion’s Head paragliding accident

News24 Wire

EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incident occurred at 12.25pm ‘when the patient’s paraglider went down whilst flying’.

One person has been killed in a paragliding accident at Lion’s Head, Western Cape Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.

EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incident occurred at 12.25pm “when the patient’s paraglider went down whilst flying”.

“The patient collided into Lion’s Head as a result. EMS’ paramedics and Skymed are currently at the scene. Unfortunately, the patient is deceased,” she said on Wednesday afternoon.

Bessick extended condolences to the man’s family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition