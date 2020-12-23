Man killed in Lion’s Head paragliding accident

One person has been killed in a paragliding accident at Lion’s Head, Western Cape Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.

EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incident occurred at 12.25pm “when the patient’s paraglider went down whilst flying”.

“The patient collided into Lion’s Head as a result. EMS’ paramedics and Skymed are currently at the scene. Unfortunately, the patient is deceased,” she said on Wednesday afternoon.

Bessick extended condolences to the man’s family.

