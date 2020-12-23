KZN woman killed after car crashes into building

A woman was killed after her VW Polo crashed into a building on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

According to Arrive Alive, Reaction Unit South Africa’s (RUSA’s) Tongaat operations centre received a call just after 3am from a member of the public stating that they heard a loud bang and a woman screaming for assistance.

“Reaction officers were dispatched to investigate the call. While travelling on Gopalall Hurbans Road, a female covered in blood flagged down a RUSA Member reporting an accident at Chelmsford Hotel. On arrival, Reaction Officers found that a black VW Polo had crashed into the building. The driver was critically injured.

“Paramedics were called and the driver was extricated from the wreckage on their arrival. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The passenger was not injured.

The occupants of the car were allegedly seen drinking alcohol at a park in Tongaat before the incident.

In another incident, 17 people were left injured on Tuesday night when a bakkie and taxi collided on Pansy Road above the N12 in Springs.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 6.45pm to find the taxi on the Armco barrier while the bakkie was found on the opposite side of the road.

Several people were found walking around on the scene while the driver of the bakkie was found trapped in his vehicle.

“Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the driver from the bakkie. Once released, medics assessed the patients and found that all 17 patients had sustained minor-to-moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” said ER24 in a statement.

