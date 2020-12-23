Two killed, 12 injured after container falls from truck onto minibus

Two people have been killed after a container fell off a truck and landed on a fully loaded minibus on the N3 Durban bound just before Ashburton bridge on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics have treated 12 patients, four of which sustained serious injuries.

The highway the highway had been closed for the second day in a row, following another fatal accident on Tuesday.

103167: N3 Eastbound closed before Ramp to Ashburton because of Crash. Congested from after Ramp from Market Road. — i-traffic KZN (@i_trafficKZN) December 23, 2020

The N3 was closed yesterday following a crash between a bus and truck.

According to Arrive Alive, paramedics from Emer-G-Med responded to a collision involving a truck and bus on the N3 North between Harrismith and van Rheenen.

“Following a serious crash involving a bus and a truck in the early hours of the morning, the entire N3 is currently closed near the Caltex Garage at Van Reenen.”

Six patients with minor injuries were transported to the hospital, while one fatality and serious injury were reported.

38 minor injuries were also reported.

