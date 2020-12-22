Accidents 22.12.2020 07:52 am

Van Reenen’s Pass bus and truck collision closes N3

Citizen reporter
Picture: Arrive Alive/Twitter

The N3 has been closed following a crash between a bus and truck on Tuesday morning.

According to Arrive Alive, paramedics from Emer-G-Med responded to a collision involving a truck and bus on the N3 North between Harrismith and van Rheenen.

“Following a serious crash involving a bus and a truck in the early hours of the morning, the entire N3 is currently closed near the Caltex Garage at Van Reenen.”

Six patients with minor injuries were transported to the hospital, while one fatality and serious injury have been reported.

38 minor injuries have also been reported.

Traffic is stacked at the scene while recovery is underway, said Arrive Alive.

