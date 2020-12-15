Woman, three children die in Northern Cape shack fire

Augrabies police have opened an inquest docket into the death of four family members who died when their shack was gutted in a fire.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, a woman believed to be in her 50s and her three children, aged between 1 and 8, were declared dead on the scene after the police and community members extinguished the fire.

The incident occurred at approximately 01:00 on Sunday.

A man believed to be the husband and father of the deceased family was transported to the hospital with burn wounds.

Tawana said the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.