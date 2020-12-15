Accidents 15.12.2020 12:59 pm

Woman, three children die in Northern Cape shack fire

News24 Wire
Woman, three children die in Northern Cape shack fire

Photo: iStock

The incident occurred at approximately 01:00 on Sunday.

Augrabies police have opened an inquest docket into the death of four family members who died when their shack was gutted in a fire.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, a woman believed to be in her 50s and her three children, aged between 1 and 8, were declared dead on the scene after the police and community members extinguished the fire.

The incident occurred at approximately 01:00 on Sunday.

A man believed to be the husband and father of the deceased family was transported to the hospital with burn wounds.

Tawana said the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127

Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events

Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition