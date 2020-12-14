Accidents 14.12.2020 10:56 am

Man drowns while swimming with brother in Richards Bay

News24Wire
Man drowns while swimming with brother in Richards Bay

SAPS Search and Rescue. File image for illustration: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

The body of the man was handed over to the KwaZulu-Natal health forensic pathology services.

A 32-year-old man drowned at Alkantstrand in Richards Bay on Sunday evening while swimming with his brother.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), its Richards Bay duty crew was “activated” at 18:46 following reports of a drowning in progress at the north breaker wall.

“On arrival at the scene, a local man was found to be in difficulty in the water. He had been swimming with his brother when they got into difficulty. It appears that they were caught in rip currents. The brother had managed to reach the shore and he was not injured,” the NSRI said in a statement.

NSRI rescue swimmers brought the man to the beach, where CPR was performed by NSRI medics and paramedics.

Despite extensive efforts, the man died on the beach.

The body of the man was handed over to the KwaZulu-Natal health forensic pathology services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

General Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody

Load Shedding Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

General Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 7,999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition