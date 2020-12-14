Man drowns while swimming with brother in Richards Bay

A 32-year-old man drowned at Alkantstrand in Richards Bay on Sunday evening while swimming with his brother.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), its Richards Bay duty crew was “activated” at 18:46 following reports of a drowning in progress at the north breaker wall.

“On arrival at the scene, a local man was found to be in difficulty in the water. He had been swimming with his brother when they got into difficulty. It appears that they were caught in rip currents. The brother had managed to reach the shore and he was not injured,” the NSRI said in a statement.

NSRI rescue swimmers brought the man to the beach, where CPR was performed by NSRI medics and paramedics.

Despite extensive efforts, the man died on the beach.

The body of the man was handed over to the KwaZulu-Natal health forensic pathology services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

