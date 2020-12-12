Braai plans ruined after messy, meaty crash

Plans for a weekend braai ended in disaster, after a bakkie transporting meat and gas collided with a car while en route to a festive gathering on Saturday morning.

The crash took place on the R102 at the Ottawa intersection in KwaZulu-Natal.

Reaction Unit South African was dispatched to the scene, where a 78-year-old female driving the car, an Opel Meriva, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported to hospital for further treatment.

The Tata bakkie driver was not injured. But his loaded braai meat, carefully packaged in plastic buckets, was ruined after being ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

The meat lay strewn on the road, along with the man’s weekend plans.

Circumstances surrounding the crash has not yet been established.

Compiled by Nica Richards

