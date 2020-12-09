Accidents 9.12.2020 03:37 pm

WATCH: Two dead after truck flips into oncoming traffic on N1 highway

Nica Richards
Queueing traffic on both sides of the N1 in Midrand after a fatal crash involving a truck and five cars. Picture: Screenshot/Supplied

Three lanes are currently closed off due to the crash, in the north and southbound directions. Motorists are urged to use Old Pretoria Road instead.

Motorists are urged to approach the Allandale offramp on the N1 highway with extreme caution. This after a truck was reported to be on fire, with thick smoke billowing on both sides of the road. 

Some social media users reported hearing an explosion before filming the smoke. 

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said three lanes were currently closed off due to the crash, in the north and southbound directions. 

Fihla explained that five other vehicles were involved in the crash – two on the southbound highway, and three on the northbound. 

He said the truck driver was travelling south when he was distracted by a motorist driving recklessly. The truck driver tried to avoid the car, but in the process flipped the truck onto the northbound side of the highway, where it hit three other vehicles. 

The driver jumped out of the truck as it caught fire, but two motorists from the other vehicles were declared dead at the scene. 

Fihla advised motorists to use Old Pretoria Road instead, to avoid the accident scene.

