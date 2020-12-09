WATCH: Two dead after truck flips into oncoming traffic on N1 highway

Motorists are urged to approach the Allandale offramp on the N1 highway with extreme caution. This after a truck was reported to be on fire, with thick smoke billowing on both sides of the road.

⚠️N1 MIDRAND CRASH ⚠️

WED 9 DEC 2020, +-14H20

STAY CLEAR OF AREA.

BOTH SIDES AFFECTED NEAR ALLANDALE

Preliminfo HMV with 2 trailers across median into oncoming Vehicles, caught ????⚠️@TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @KayaTraffic @GP_CommSafety @FaithMazibukoSA @Power987Traffic @SAfmRadio pic.twitter.com/VUEW6Jjv52 — GTP Gauteng Traffic Police (@GTP_Traffstats) December 9, 2020

Some social media users reported hearing an explosion before filming the smoke.

@TrafficSA traffic on N1 heading to Pretoria is slow. Heard an explosion pic.twitter.com/VlIf4Ji7gh — Buhle Mbele (@Buhle_M) December 9, 2020

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said three lanes were currently closed off due to the crash, in the north and southbound directions.

Fihla explained that five other vehicles were involved in the crash – two on the southbound highway, and three on the northbound.

He said the truck driver was travelling south when he was distracted by a motorist driving recklessly. The truck driver tried to avoid the car, but in the process flipped the truck onto the northbound side of the highway, where it hit three other vehicles.

The driver jumped out of the truck as it caught fire, but two motorists from the other vehicles were declared dead at the scene.

Avoid N1 N and S just before Allandale JHB: pic.twitter.com/xvIV420Lnn — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 9, 2020

Fihla advised motorists to use Old Pretoria Road instead, to avoid the accident scene.

