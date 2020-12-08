Watch: Second chemical explosion in Durban leaves several injured

An explosion has left several people injured and critical emergency care personnel were dispatched to the scene on Tuesday afternoon in New Germany, Durban.

According to paramedic Garrith Jamieson, the incident took place on Otto Volek Road in New Germany and resulted in multiple injuries following the chemical explosion.

This was the second explosion to happen in the city in less than a week. Last Friday, an explosion took place at Engen’s oil refinery, South Africa’s second-largest, in Merewent, Durban. Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation after the accident.

BREAKING: There's been another explosion at a facility in Durban. Video supplied: @ecr9495 pic.twitter.com/6ha9NDxK0d — ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 8, 2020

This is a developing story. More to follow.

