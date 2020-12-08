Accidents 8.12.2020 02:13 pm

Watch: Second chemical explosion in Durban leaves several injured

Citizen reporter
Watch: Second chemical explosion in Durban leaves several injured

A chemical explosion, which took place on Otto Volek Road in New Germany, resulted in multiple injuries. Picture: ECR Newswatch/Twitter

This was the second chemical explosion to happen in the city in less than a week.

An explosion has left several people injured and critical emergency care personnel were dispatched to the scene on Tuesday afternoon in New Germany, Durban.

According to paramedic Garrith Jamieson, the incident took place on Otto Volek Road in New Germany and resulted in multiple injuries following the chemical explosion.

This was the second explosion to happen in the city in less than a week. Last Friday, an explosion took place at Engen’s oil refinery, South Africa’s second-largest, in Merewent, Durban. Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation after the accident.

WATCH: Engen refinery on fire following massive explosion

 

This is a developing story. More to follow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition