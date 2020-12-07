MEC concerned about rising number of fatalities on Limpopo roads

The Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, is worried about the number of people who have been killed on the province’s roads in the first week of December.

According to a statement by the department’s Media Liaison Officer, Mike Maringa, 15 people died at the weekend

In the latest incident, four people were killed and one is critically injured after the sedan they were travelling in overturned. The incident occurred on the R36 near Merensky outside Tzaneen on Sunday morning and initial reports suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle caught fire and all the occupants were flung out of the car before it caught fire. Three were certified dead on the scene and the fourth passenger died upon arrival at the hospital,” Maringa explained.

#Limpopo: On R36 at Merensky near Tzaneen in Mopani District motorist lost control and vehicle overturned and caught fire. 4 people declared deceased on the scene. — Hlokomelo Mabogale (@HlokiMabogale) December 6, 2020

He said most of the accidents at the weekend were caused by speeding.

In another incident, Traffic Policing Affairs Limpopo said a passenger was killed last night, when the sedan he was travelling in, overturned.

“The driver of a sedan lost control driving along Nelson Mandela Drive in Madiba Park. The car overturned and reports suggest that one male passenger died on scene, while another three passengers and the driver sustained serious injuries,” their post reads.

Lerule-Ramakhanya is concerned with the number of pedestrians who are killed by speeding motorists every weekend.

“Three pedestrians are among those killed. Mopani and Waterberg districts have the highest number of reported accidents,” Maringa concluded.

