Watch: Hearse carrying deceased catches fire in Paarl

A hearse carrying a body, apparently on its way to a viewing with the family of the deceased, caught fire on Saturday.

According to the Drakenstein Municipality, Fire Services responded to call at 8:14 this morning in Broadway Street in Paarl East.

“When the firefighting vehicle and firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered that the hearse, with a body of a deceased person in a coffin inside, was on fire. They went on to extinguish the fire as speedily as possible,” the municipality said.

Hearse on fire: Paarl, Western Cape. There was a body inside: it was en-route to be viewed by the family. pic.twitter.com/p6zyBpxWbO — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 5, 2020

“The hearse suffered significant damage, while the body of the person also burnt. No injuries were reported.

“The cause of the fire is unknown, and is being investigated by the South African Police Service.”

