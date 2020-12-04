Accidents 4.12.2020 07:58 am

WATCH: Engen Refinery on fire following massive explosion

Citizen reporter

This is a developing story.

There has been a massive explosion at Engen Refinery in Durban on Friday morning. All emergency vehicles are enroute. It’s unclear how many people were at the refinery at the time of the explosion. No injuries have been reported yet, according to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie.

Pictures and videos shared by residents in the area show the refinery engulfed in fire, with some already expressing concerns over smoke inhalation.

The exact cause is not yet known.

According to SABC News, residents around the area have started vacating their homes in fear on smoke inhalation.

