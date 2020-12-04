WATCH: Engen Refinery on fire following massive explosion

There has been a massive explosion at Engen Refinery in Durban on Friday morning. All emergency vehicles are enroute. It’s unclear how many people were at the refinery at the time of the explosion. No injuries have been reported yet, according to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie.

Pictures and videos shared by residents in the area show the refinery engulfed in fire, with some already expressing concerns over smoke inhalation.

The exact cause is not yet known.

Videos and pictures of a massive fire at the Engen refinery in Durban South coming through. This follows an explosion there. Emergency services personnel are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/cGbeAN52F2 — RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) December 4, 2020

Workers at the Engen Oil Refinery in Durban have vacated the premises and are being treated by Emergency Services, following an explosion. Tara road #KZN has been closed off as SAPS, Search & Rescue personnel are on scene. No fatalities reported as yet. ????: Supplied @McDaddyZN pic.twitter.com/UD2o8Xt7wA — Jarryd Subroyen (@JJSubroyen) December 4, 2020

According to SABC News, residents around the area have started vacating their homes in fear on smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story.

