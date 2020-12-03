WATCH: One dead after truck loses control, ploughs into cars in KZN

For the better part of Thursday, the N3 highway before the Marianhill Toll Plaza has been closed due to a horror crash involving two trucks and multiple cars.

Videos of the truck driver’s dash cam footage shows multiple angles of the crash. The truck driver being filmed in the footage was in the middle lane driving slowly when suddenly his vehicle was scraped and bumped from behind by another truck.

The second truck appears to be speeding in the right hand lane.

The second speeding truck then lost control and ploughed into other cars travelling in the fast lane. Debris can be seen scattered across the right lane of the highway.

The truck was travelling on a downslope, and after crashing into other cars and another truck, it rolled down a nearby embankment.

One person was declared dead at the scene, despite advanced life support interventions by paramedics.

Reports indicate multiple other patients sustained minor to moderate injuries. Paramedics at the scene reported some occupants were still trapped in their cars after the crash.

Compiled by Nica Richards

