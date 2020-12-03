Six people killed in Mokopane crash (video)

Six people have been killed and one critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident involving a truck and five sedans in Mokopane on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the truck failed to brake at the corner of Thabo Mbeki and Retief streets, crashed into five vehicles in front, lost control and knocked and killed four pedestrians before crashing into a Capitec bank building.

The vehicles and the building caught fire after the impact. The truck driver and the passenger were burnt in the truck. One person from a burnt sedan was rushed to a nearby hospital after escaping with serious injuries.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families of the six people who died in the accident.

“The MEC is worried about the increasing number of fatal crashes where people are even burnt beyond recognition. She is urging motorists to drive with caution and to always drive within the set speed limits,” said the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety in a statement.

Six people were killed in a multiple-vehicle accident involving a truck and five sedans in Mokopane last night. Oh bethunana???????????? pic.twitter.com/71PhXBPd1o — Snazo Gulwa???????? (@Snazo_Gulwa) December 3, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.