Public warned about drinking and swimming after siblings drown at a party

A brother and sister in their 30s drowned at a party in Barberton in Mpumalanga on Saturday, apparently when they drank alcohol before going for a swim in a pool.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, relatives living at Tjakastad Trust in Elukwatini decided to go to Msunduka Park to host the party.

A family member saw the siblings, 33-year-old Elvis Khumalo and 31-year-old June Khumalo, swimming that evening. But the pair then vanished.

“The entire family began a searching party for them until late at night but without any success. The following day, the search continued but before midday, an employee at the park noticed something suspicious in the pool and that is when lifeless bodies of the siblings were discovered,” Mdhluli said.

Police and paramedics were notified about the incident and upon arrival, the siblings were certified dead.

“Police are appealing to the public to avoid the dangers of swimming in pools and dams, especially without adequate training, proper monitoring as well as whenever they have consumed beverages, which might put their lives in a compromising position,” Mdhluli added.

