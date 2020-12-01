Police probing drowning of twin Durban toddlers

The police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the circumstances around the drowning of twin toddlers Ethan and Sebastian Ngcobo.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the two-year-old twins drowned on Saturday afternoon, in a pool at their home in Kloof.

Mbele said the Pinetown police were handling the matter.

Rescue Care said their paramedics arrived at the scene to find that the twins had fallen into the swimming pool.

“Paramedics assessed the two and attempted to resuscitate them however their attempts were not successful and both boys were declared deceased on the scene. At this stage, the events leading up to the incident are unknown,” the paramedics said in a statement on Saturday.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.