Police probing drowning of twin Durban toddlers

The police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the circumstances around the drowning of twin toddlers Ethan and Sebastian Ngcobo.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the two-year-old twins drowned on Saturday afternoon, in a pool at their home in Kloof.
Mbele said the Pinetown police were handling the matter.
Rescue Care said their paramedics arrived at the scene to find that the twins had fallen into the swimming pool.
Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu
