Man seriously injured after allegedly being thrown off bridge

Early on Saturday morning, an incident was reported to Netcare911 paramedics that a man had sustained serous injuries after falling off a bridge.

At the scene, in Roodeplaat, Gauteng, medics found the man to be lying next to a set of train tracks, under a high bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, he was thrown over the bridge by angry community members. However, the reason for the anger directed towards the man was not known.

Paramedics administered advanced life support interventions at the scene due to the severity of his injuries, after which he was transported via ambulance to hospital to receive further medical treatment.

