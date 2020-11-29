TMPD officer killed in car accident

The man’s identity will be released as soon as all family members have been notified.

According to TMPD spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, the accident happened at about 7pm in the Bronkhorstspruit area.

“The officer was off duty and travelling alone in his private vehicle when the accident occurred. He died on the scene,” said Mahamba.

The case is being investigated further by the South African Police Services.

“We urge anyone who might have witnessed the accident to contact the nearest SAPS or TMPD,” said Mahamba.

He added: “The TMPD is deeply shocked and saddened by his passing especially during this period of the festive season where TMPD is intensifying its operations to minimise road fatalities.

“We send deeply felt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

