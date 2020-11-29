Accidents 29.11.2020 02:50 pm

TMPD officer killed in car accident

Citizen reporter
TMPD officer killed in car accident

TMPD Officers can be seen at the memorial service being held for the three TMPD officers that were killed by a drunk driver in an accident, at the TMPD headquarters in Pretoria, 26 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer was killed in an accident on Saturday 28 November.

The man’s identity will be released as soon as all family members have been notified.

According to TMPD spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, the accident happened at about 7pm in the Bronkhorstspruit area.

“The officer was off duty and travelling alone in his private vehicle when the accident occurred. He died on the scene,” said Mahamba.

The case is being investigated further by the South African Police Services.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for drunken driving after baby is killed, 4 adults are injured in accident (video) 

“We urge anyone who might have witnessed the accident to contact the nearest SAPS or TMPD,” said Mahamba.

He added: “The TMPD is deeply shocked and saddened by his passing especially during this period of the festive season where TMPD is intensifying its operations to minimise road fatalities.

“We send deeply felt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition