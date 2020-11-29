Accidents 29.11.2020 01:17 pm

Man arrested for drunken driving after baby is killed, 4 adults are injured in accident (video)

Citizen reporter
Man arrested for drunken driving after baby is killed, 4 adults are injured in accident (video)

A screenshot of the video showing the accident in Phillipi.

According to reports, an Avanza crashed into pedestrians in Phillipi, Cape Town, on Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for culpable homicide and drunken driving after his vehicle collided into other vehicles, resulting in the death of a baby and the serious injury of four pedestrians.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The accident occurred in Stock road, Philippi-East this morning. The suspect will appear in court once charged.”

CCTV footage has been shared on social media showing a vehicle that plows into pedestrians on the side of the road on Sunday morning in Cape Town.

The chair of the portfolio committee on Transport in the Western Cape, Angus McKenzie said the accident resulted in four adults and one baby being injured.

McKenzie said he had not received any reports on whether anyone was killed during the accident and that he was still waiting for further updates.

According to the caption of the video, the vehicle is an Avanza and the accident happened in Phillipi.

Watch the video below:

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition